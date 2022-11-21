Bossier City man convicted of concealed gun charge

A Bossier City man with past felony convictions, including a 1989 manslaughter for which he received a 21-year prison sentence, has been found guilty in Caddo District Court of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm.

Kenneth Wayne Owens, 54, was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in District Judge Katherine Dorroh’s court Thursday, November 17, 2022. The six-man, six-woman jury that convicted him unanimously after an hour’s deliberation had been sworn in the previous day.

On January 25, 2019, Owens was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a broken tail light. Owens stepped out the car to speak with troopers, then indicated he needed to go back into the vehicle to retrieve his registration. Before allowing re-entry, troopers asked Owens if there were any weapons in the vehicle. He said there was a gun under the driver’s seat where he had been sitting. A subsequent search revealed a .40-caliber handgun. Owens was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Judge Dorroh remanded Owens pending sentencing. His next court date is December 5, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and a fine up to $2,500.

Owens was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Washington. He was defended by Dave Knadler and Michael Enright.