Bossier City man gets 40 months for stealing more than $180,000 in price changing scheme

SHREVEPORT — United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Peter Stifner, 34, of Bossier City, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to serve three years and four months in federal prison for using a merchandise price changing scheme to steal more than $180,000.

Foote also ordered Stifner to pay $180,117 in restitution and to forfeit thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise that law enforcement seized. Stifner, who previously pleaded guilty on January 7, 2019, faces deportation back to Slovakia because of his legal status.

Stifner conducted a scheme to steal merchandise from Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target by obtaining barcode stickers of lower priced merchandise and placing them over the barcodes of higher priced merchandise in the stores. He would then purchase the merchandise at the lower price and resell it online for a profit. As a result of his fraudulent activity, the defendant stole more than $180,000 during the course of the scheme.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cadesby B. Cooper and Cytheria D. Jernigan prosecuted the case.