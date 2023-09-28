Bossier City Man Sentenced for IllegallyDistributing and Possessing Cocaine

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

Demetrius Demontrae Richmond, 26, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced today by

United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote. Richmond was sentenced to 51 months in

prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession

with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to information presented in court, Richmond began obtaining cocaine and

crack cocaine from an individual in approximately January 2020. Richmond would purchase

the narcotics from this individual at various places in Shreveport and then distribute to other

individuals. Richmond admitted to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to

distribute at least 267 grams of powder cocaine and 72 grams of crack cocaine.

The case was investigated by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau

of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and prosecuted

by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy.

The investigation and conviction of Richmond is part of an Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and

dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational

criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-

driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law

enforcement agencies against criminal networks.