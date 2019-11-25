Bossier City man sentenced to 39 years for killing baby

A Bossier City man was sentenced to almost four years in prison for the death of his 13-month-old son.

Cory Hannon, 24, of Bossier City was sentenced to 39 years after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in July prior to his scheduled jury trial. He faced up to 40 years in prison.

Following a pre-sentence investigation, Judge Parker Self sentenced Harris to 39 years at hard labor for killing the child. The sentence was imposed by the Judge without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

In documents referenced at the sentencing hearing, Hannon admitted being responsible for the death of his young son, blaming his actions on years of drug abuse. The autopsy report showed massive internal injuries from blunt force trauma that caused the death of the child.

On the day the baby was killed, the mother had already left for work and the grandmother came to pick up the baby to keep him for the day. Hannon handed the lifeless baby to the grandmother claiming that the baby was asleep. Efforts to revive the baby by the grandmother and Bossier City Fire Department were unsuccessful.

“Any time there is a death it is tragic but the death of a baby is one of the toughest things we have to deal with” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “I am pleased with how our office handled this case and we thank Judge Self for his diligent review of the pre-sentence investigation and of the statements submitted by the baby’s family.”

Speaking for the family, the grandmother Robin Bradford said, “We are glad it is over. Now my grandbaby can rest.”