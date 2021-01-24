Bossier City Mayor, Council, BESE seats to be decided

The official qualifying period for the March 20 Municipal Primary election in Bossier City has come to a close.

Listed below are the candidates who qualified:

Mayor City of Bossier City (1 to be elected):

‘Tommy’ Chandler, Bossier City (Republican)

Bossier City businessman Tommy Chandler qualified on Friday Jan 22 to run for Bossier City Mayor. Chandler is the owner of T. H. Chandler Enterprises, a retailer of reclaimed wood building materials in Bossier City. He currently serves as the District 6 representative on the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee where he is Vice Chairman.

Lorenz ‘Lo’ Walker, (incumbent) Bossier City (Republican)

Mayor Lorenz Walker qualified to run for his fifth term as mayor of Bossier City on Wednesday Jan 20. Walker first ran for mayor following the retirement of the late Bossier City Mayor George Dement who served four terms before retiring in 2005. During Dement’s tenure, Walker served as Chief Administrative Officer of Bossier City, after being defeated by Dement in 1989.

Councilman at Large City of Bossier City (2 to be elected):

Lee A. “Gunny” Jeter Sr., Bossier City (Democrat)

Timothy ‘Tim’ Larkin, (incumbent) Bossier City (Republican)

David Montgomery Jr., (incumbent) Bossier City (Republican)

‘Chris’ Smith, Bossier City (Republican)

Councilman District 1, City of Bossier City (1 to be elected):

Shane Cheatham, Bossier City (Republican)

Scott Irwin, Bossier City (Republican)

Councilman District 2, City of Bossier City:

Jeff D. Darby, (incumbent) Bossier City (Independent)

Councilman District 3, City of Bossier City:

Don ‘Bubba’ Williams (incumbent) Bossier City (Democrat)

Councilman District 4, City of Bossier City:

‘Jeff’ Free, (incumbent) Bossier City (Republican)

Councilman District 5, City of Bossier City (1 to be elected):

‘Vince’ Maggio, Bossier City (Republican)

Marsha McAllister, Bossier City (Republican)

Qualifying has also ended for the March 20 special election to fill the open District 4 seat on the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

Listed below are the candidates who qualified (1 to be elected):

Shelly McFarland, Winnfield (Republican)

Michael Melerine, Shreveport (Republican)

John Milkovich, Shreveport (Independent)

Emma Shepard, Shreveport (Democrat)

Cody Whitaker, Winnfield (No Party)

“Cassie” Williams, Bossier City (Democrat)