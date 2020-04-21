Bossier City mayor discusses reopening economy

Walker spoke during Bossier Chamber of Commerce ‘Chamber Chat’ Monday

Bossier Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lisa Johnson spoke with Bossier City Mayor “Lo” Walker during Monday’s “Chamber Chat” to discuss a timeline for reopening Bossier City’s economy, as well as how to do it responsibly.

Walker said he will abide by federal and state guidelines for reopening the city, and he would not further reopen earlier than the proclamation issued by Governor John Bel Edwards would allow.

“We’re not going to do anything specific until we know exactly what the governor is going to give us,” said Mayor Walker. “We think we’re probably going to get that this week.

During the WebEx Chamber Chat, questions were asked regarding President Trump’s three-phase reopening guidelines of America and what those guidelines mean for Bossier.

“These things [guidelines] that were developed by the President and his staff with the intent that the governors will be expected to implement them and we were not going to do anything specific until we know what exactly the governor is going to give us,” said Walker.

When asked when he believes hair salons and other locally owned businesses who center around the same demographic will reopen, Walker said those types of businesses will probably open in phase two.

“All I can do right now is an educated guess. But you won’t really be able to do much really until you get to phase two,” said Walker.

Listed below is a brief description on President Trump’s three-phase issued guidelines to reopening America:

Phase One:

For States and Regions that satisfy the gating criteria

ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

Avoid SOCIALIZING in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (e.g., receptions, trade shows)

MINIMIZE NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

Phase Two

For States and Regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria a second time

ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL can resume.

Phase Three

For States and Regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria a third time

VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.

LOW-RISK POPULATIONS should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

For more information regarding President Trumps issued guidelines standards for reopening America, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/