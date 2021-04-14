Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler Has Selected A New Chief Administrative Officer

Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler announced earlier today that he has selected newly elected Bossier City District 1 City Council member Shane Cheatham as his Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).



Cheatham will replace current Bossier City CAO Pam Glorioso effective July 1. Glorioso is retiring.



“I have picked Shane Cheatham to be the next CAO for the City of Bossier City. After being elected mayor, my transition team and I put together a list of criteria that we would want in a CAO. We started to realize that Shane Cheatham met all of these criteria, and is someone that I know and trust to do the job of CAO. Bossier City’s future is even brighter with the direction and leadership that Shane Cheatham brings to the table,” Chandler said Wednesday in a news release.

Cheatham defeated current District 1 City Council member Scott Irwin during last months elections.



“I ran for city council in District #1 because I believe that South Bossier and Bossier City as a whole needed a new direction for the future. When Tommy Chandler approached me about being the Chief Administrative Officer for Bossier City, I talked with my family, and we discussed the possibilities. I thought about how I could best impact our city and our future. As a family, we decided that I can do more good for the people of South Bossier and Bossier City by accepting the position of CAO. I will be bringing over two decades of management and leadership experience, over a decade of experience as a small business owner, and my experiences from being on the Bossier Parish School Board for the past 6 years. I am excited about working with Mayor Tommy Chandler, all Bossier City employees, other local community leaders, and the residents of our great city for a Prouder, Stronger, Better Bossier City. I am very thankful for everyone who voted for me for the District #1 City Council seat, and as CAO I believe I am better positioned to help accomplish our goals for the future. On July 1st 2021, Mayor Tommy Chandler will take office as well as the 6 city councilmen. The District #1 seat will be vacant, and the council will appoint someone to fill that seat until an October election can be held to fill the seat. I know that the people of District #1 will be ready to elect someone that also believes in a Prouder, Stronger, Better Bossier City,” Cheatham said Wednesday in a news release.



Now that Cheatham will be City of Bossier City’s new CAO. An interim District 1 City Council member will need to be appointed until a special election is held in October.