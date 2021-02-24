Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker Holds News Conference After Boil Advisory Was Lifted For Bossier City

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker held a press conference today, Wednesday February 24, addressing the boil advisory that was lifted this afternoon.



“As of 12:30 p.m. today the office of public health resented the boil advisory issued for the City of Bossier City water system,” Walker said.



“We’re the first major water operating system in Northwest Louisiana to achieve this capability to eliminate the boil advisory. We’re very proud of that. It was a joint effort by the city through our administration, the support of city council, our director of public utilities, city engineers and chief administrative officer. We have advised Mr. Crawford with the Willis Knighton Health Systems that our water is good,” he added.



Mayor Walker also said that the city will continue to replace older lines as they deteriorate, and take what they learned from last weeks weather event.



“This happen again or when it happens again, we have a much better feel for all the places out in the field we need to check,” said Walker.



A boil advisory was in effect for Bossier City since last Wednesday.



The boil advisory included customers of the Cypress Black Bayou Water System, the Town of Benton Water System, and the Country Place Water System.



Boil advisories issued for those systems remain in effect until samples can be tested.