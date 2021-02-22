Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker holds news conference

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and Bossier City Council President David Montgomery held a news conference Monday, Feb. 22 at 2:45 p.m. to address the city’s response to the water crisis caused by last weeks severe winter weather.



Listed below is the statement Mayor Walker said at the news conference:



Since 9:00 p.m. Monday, Feb 15th 2021, Bossier City has been working to maintain our water system pressure. The added water Usage from customers running water through their plumbing for freeze protection, combined with over 1,500 water service breaks, and a handful of water breaks increased water demand by more than 2.5 times.



To meet this increased demand, Bossier treated more than 30 million gallons of water daily to supply water to over 80,000 people.



Bossier estimates approximately 1,500 customers were periodically without water for approximately 24 hours while Bossier increased water production.



Over 100 Bossier City employees, including more than 50 Public Utility Workers, working in concert with Bossier’s talented local municipal construction companies, have been working round the clock for more than seven days battling the historic elements to ensure service to it’s citizens was maintained and City assets were protected.



Twenty crews of water professionals, combined with Bossier City Fire and Police personnel, were assembled to respond to nearly 1,500 emergency water service turn offs to minimize property damage and reduce water loss.



Six construction crews, including both City and Private personnel, were assembled to repair utility main damage.

Fortunately, Bossier sustained minimal damage to the utility system with fewer then 12 small diameter water main breaks.



Bossier has worked closely with the Governor’s office of Homeland Security to support specific needs of the community.



Bossier’s Public Utilities Department remained in communication with the Town of Benton Water System, the Cypress Black Bayou Water System, and Country Place Subdivision to help troubleshoot and diagnose specific problems and provide additional resources and support as needed.



Since 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, Bossier has sustained system pressures in excess of 30 psi. Since 11:00 a.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, with consistent gains in both pressure and water storage. Bossier began supplying water to Barksdale Air force Base. As of 2:30 p.m. today, Bossier has supplied nearly 3 million gallons of water to the Base.



Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, Bossier began supplying bottled water to customers. Bossier will continue providing bottled water until the supply is exhausted.



Since 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, with continued strain on Shreveport’s water system. Bossier began supplying water to critical medical facilities in Shreveport.



As of 2:30 p.m. today, Bossier has supplied nearly 100,000 gallons of water for critical medical facilities.



Bossier is working with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to coordinate water sampling efforts.



The LDH laboratory used to conduct water sampling is in Shreveport and currently without water needed to perform analysis. Therefore, LDH has coordinated with the State office in Baton Rouge to receive water samples from Bossier City tomorrow.



The LDH water analysis results are expected early afternoon, Wednesday, February 23rd. Upon receipt of clear water samples, Bossier will rescind the boil advisory Wednesday afternoon.



Bossier City Council President David Montgomery also spoke at the news conference, saying the council is committed to providing monetary resources to first responders and city utility departments. He encouraged the public to attend a city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. He says more updates on the city’s response will be provided then.