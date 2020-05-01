Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker provides weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker provides a weekly update on COVID-19 preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:

· Mayor Walker discusses the extension of the Governer’s stay at home order.

· Chief Zagone shares information on a partnership between the Bossier City Fire Department and Oschner LSU Health Shreveport to test first responders for COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibodies.

· Chief McWilliams thanks the citizens of Bossier City for following the emergency health safety guidelines and reminds residents to report any scams to #741-8605.