Bossier City Mayor Names Director of Police Operations

Bossier City, LA – Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler announces that Chief of Police Shane McWilliams has been reassigned within the department, effective immediately, and will no longer have the duties and responsibilities as the Chief of Police.



Mayor Chandler says, “I want to thank Shane McWilliams for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Bossier City and to the Bossier City Police Department as Chief of Police and I look forward to working with him in a different capacity within the department.”



Effective immediately, Mayor Tommy Chandler has designated Sergeant Chris Estess as Director of Police Operations to lead the Bossier City Police Department until a new Chief of Police can be appointed.