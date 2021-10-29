Bossier City Mayor response to the Bossier City Council’s recently passed Bond Ordinance

Recently, the Bossier City Council passed an ordinance to authorize the issuance of $75,000,000

of public improvement sales tax revenue bonds. As the Mayor, I do not have a vote regarding any

ordinances or resolutions that go before the City Council. My only remedy is to veto the measure, which

can be overridden by the Council.



I want to clarify my position on this issue and explain why I will not veto this ordinance. While the

ordinance does authorize the issuance of up to $75,000,000 in bonds, the city is not obligated to spend

the full amount. I am committed to fiscally responsible practices and protecting the strength of Bossier

City’s financial future. I have vetted this bond ordinance with numerous financial professionals and none

expressed concern about these bonds negatively impacting the financial security of Bossier City. I am

confident that if these bonds are utilized in the future, they will be used in the best interest of our city.



No specific projects have been determined and all proposals will go before the full City Council for

approval before any debt is incurred. As Mayor, I will carefully scrutinize any project related to this

potential debt and will veto any project that I believe is not a good investment.



Bossier City is growing, as proven by the 2020 Census. As the Mayor of Bossier City, I want to make

sure the city is prepared for the continued growth. If critical infrastructure is not enhanced and improved,

the city’s growth will be inhibited and our citizens will suffer. In addition to the infrastructure, these bonds

will be used for capital projects that will also have a positive impact on Bossier City. The ordinance to issue

the bonds is merely the first step in securing funds that could be used to serve the citizens and businesses

of Bossier City.