Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler resubmits term limit ordinance

In a letter sent out to local media on Thursday afternoon August 3, 2023, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler stated that he has resubmitted an ordinance for term limits that would apply to all elected officials in Bossier City. The letter reads as follows:



Today, I again submitted an ordinance for term limits to the Clerk of the City Council. This ordinance will be on the agenda for the City Council meeting on August 15 at 3:00 PM. I will continue to make every effort possible to get term limits on the ballot on November 18 so citizens can vote on this issue.



It is my honor to serve as Bossier City’s Mayor and it is my duty to represent the people of this great city. I have not wavered in my commitment to term limits and I will continue to do everything I can to get this issue to the voters in November.



Sincerely,

Thomas H. Chandler

Mayor