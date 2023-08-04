Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler to serve as Chairman of Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments

Mayor Tommy Chandler will serve as the Chairman of NLCOG for the 2023-2024 year. Mayor Chandler served as Chairman for his first meeting on Friday August 4, 2023. The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) is an intergovernmental association of the local governments for the Metropolitan Planning Area of Bossier, Caddo, Desoto and Webster Parishes established to assist in planning for common needs, mutual benefit and sound regional development.



As the Regional Planning Council, the purpose of this body is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments, to eliminate duplication and make joint decisions for the benefit of the community. NLCOG makes decisions on issues such as transportation, economic development, health, safety, welfare, education, quality of life and regional development issues.



Mayor Chandler said that he is proud to be a member of this body and looks forward to the challenge and privilege of serving and leading this Board as Chairman for the 2023 -2024 year. As the Chair Mayor Chandler will be directly involved with those governing decisions that impact Bossier City and surrounding parishes in our region.