Bossier City Mayor Urges Safety and Patience Following Devastating Storm

Mayor Thomas Chandler of Bossier City confirmed that the region, including the city itself, has experienced significant damage due to a powerful storm that swept through the area overnight and in the early morning hours. Despite the widespread destruction, Mayor Chandler expressed his gratitude that no fatalities have been reported thus far.

In an effort to keep the public informed and reassured, Mayor Chandler emphasized that all relevant agencies and City Departments are working diligently to restore safety and normalcy to the affected areas. He issued a plea to all citizens to exercise caution and avoid coming into contact with downed power lines, as they can pose serious risks.

To aid in the recovery process and facilitate safe travel for residents, the Bossier City Fire Department, alongside other City Departments, has dispatched crews equipped with chainsaws to clear fallen trees and debris. This concerted effort aims to ensure that citizens can move about the city without endangering themselves.

It is essential to note that the region is currently under an extreme heat advisory, adding an additional challenge to the recovery efforts. Mayor Chandler reminded residents engaged in cleanup activities to prioritize their well-being by staying hydrated and drinking ample water while working outdoors.

Mayor Chandler acknowledged the magnitude of the weather event that has struck the area, expressing his confidence in the ongoing efforts being made by all involved. However, he also appealed to the citizens of Bossier City to exercise patience and prioritize their own safety as the work to restore essential services and ensure public safety continues.