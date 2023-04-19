Bossier City native applies a tourniquet on a sailor aboard USS Bunker Hill

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician 2nd Class John Brunn, from Bossier City, La., practices applying a tourniquet on Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Dylan Gresham during medical training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.