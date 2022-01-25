Home News-Free Bossier City native serves aboard USS Charleston

Bossier City native serves aboard USS Charleston

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden) Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, from Bossier City, Louisiana, salutes an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during an archipelagic sea lane pass through the San Bernardino Strait, crossing from the Philippine Sea into the South China Sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, from Bossier City, Louisiana, salutes an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), while conducting archipelagic sea lane passage through the San Bernardino Strait . Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

