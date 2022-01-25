Bossier City native serves aboard USS Charleston

Mineman 2nd Class Roslin Menotapar, from Bossier City, Louisiana, salutes an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), while conducting archipelagic sea lane passage through the San Bernardino Strait . Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.