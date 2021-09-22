Bossier City native wins NSU research award

Dr. Michelle Fazio Brunson, director of graduate programs in early childhood education, and Dr. Lisa Abney, professor of English, were named winners of two Northwestern State University research awards. Brunson is recipient of the Dr. Jean D’Amato Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award. Abney is recipient of the Dr. Mariette Lebreton Louisiana Studies Award.

“Each year, during NSU’s Research Day, we present several research awards to individuals whose careers have been dedicated to research, scholarly achievements and service to their discipline,” said Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “As Research Day was virtual this year, we made the decision to postpone the awards with the hope of announcing them during the Faculty/Staff Institute.” Faculty/Staff Institute was postponed due to COVID concerns.

The Dr. Jean D’Amato Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually at NSU Research Day to honor senior faculty members whose careers have included a significant commitment to research and service to their discipline. Individuals must be nominated by a colleague, hold the rank of associate or full professor, have made significant contributions to the field of study, have remained dedicated to a consistent research agenda spanning their entire career and must demonstrate a sustained record of service to the discipline.

The Dr. Marietta Lebreton Louisiana Studies Award is presented annually at NSU Research Day to honor faculty members whose careers have been dedicated to research regarding Louisiana topics. Individuals may be nominated by a colleague or self-submit, hold any academic rank, have made significant contributions to the field of study, demonstrate a sustained record of research on Louisiana topics and the research must illustrate a significant connection to Louisiana through history, culture, languages, science, math or other fields.

“It is my honor to congratulate these two outstanding faculty members, and to thank them for their service to Northwestern, their dedication and service to their chosen disciplines and for continuing to support the Academic Mission of the University,” Handel said.