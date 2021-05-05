Bossier City Noise Ordinance Might Be Revised

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted at the start of the meeting to remove a proposed ordinance restricting excessive sound or noise from motorcycles and vehicles.



The ordinance was introduced at the last city council meeting by District 2 Council member Jeffery Darby. Councilman Darby was seeking to add motorcycle sound systems to the City’s existing noise ordinance.



After hearing Darby ask the council to remove this specific item from the agenda, a member of the audience approached the council and asked if it will be added at a later time.



“We are looking at maybe some revisions to the ordinance. But were not going to put this ordinance back before the council,” said Darby.



Under the proposed ordinance by Darby, the fine for the first offense would have been $200 and no less than $300 for any subsequent offense. Upon conviction, violators could also lose their driver’s license for up to 30 days.



If the ordinance was not removed and approved by the city council at yesterday’s meeting, the ordinance would have gone into effect ten days after publication.



In other matters, the council:

