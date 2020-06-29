Bossier City Offices, Pools to Close for Independence Day

Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 in observance of the July 4th holiday.



City pools will be open Friday, July 3, 2020 but will be closed Saturday, Independence Day, July 4, 2020.



Please note that Bossier City’s regular trash collection routes will be unaffected. Trash routes will run as scheduled for the week. Again, the trash collection schedule will not be affected by the holiday closure.

