Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2018 in observance of Independence Day.

Please note that Bossier City’s regular Thursday trash collection routes will not run on July 4th. There will be no trash pick-up on the holiday. Thursday’s route will run on Friday, July 5, 2019 and Friday’s route will run on Saturday, July 6, 2019.