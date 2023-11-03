Bossier City Officials Lifts Water System Boil Advisory

The residents of Bossier City that were affected by low or no water pressure due to a break of a large water main were placed under a boil advisory. As of 10:00 a.m. today the boil advisory has been lifted and the citizens of Bossier has been given the “All Clear” after water samples were tested. Bossier City Utilities did a great job of locating and repairing the water main that was broken. It was a large main and a significant number of residents were impacted by the interruption of services. Mayor Tommy Chandler said that he appreciates the patience of those residents and businesses that were affected by this unfortunate incident.