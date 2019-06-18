Bossier City officials say road is close to opening but no set date apparent

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossiepress.com

Shed Road is closer to opening, but Bossier City officials are still unsure of a precise date.

The news came as part of Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson’s monthly project report to the city council during today’s meeting.

Hudson acknowledged that for months he has been informing the council on the number of work days necessary before the Shed Road project is complete, only to have to revise that during his next report.

In that vein, Hudson advised the council that he does not know how many more days are needed before the work is completed.

“For months I have been telling you ‘so many work days to go.’ And i just described to you about 10 more work days to go. I have no idea when the heck that work will be accomplished,” said Hudson.

Hudson did tell the council about recent work that has been competed and what the next few steps need to occur before the project is finally complete.

“Tomorrow all of the barricades will be moved from one side of the road to the other side. The last couple of weeks, DOTD has been taking core samples to check and make sure the pavement is thick enough. That was completed today, I believe,” said Hudson.

“We have one more lane to grind. It took five days per lane so I assume another 5 days of grinding. Then we get stripes.”

Community members and business owners along Shed Road have been dealing with construction to widen the road between Airline Drive and Benton Road since June 2016. The project has had several unforeseen issues that delayed the project from meeting its original January 2018 deadline.