Bossier City officials visit soil mitigation cleanup site

On Tuesday, June 21, Bossier City officials and citizens visited areas near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treatment facility. The site is located on the south side of Green St. at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City. Currently, soil is being excavated to remove environmental contamination.

Excavation work began in February 2022 and is expected to continue through August 2022.

Attendees observed the soil excavation areas and the measures being taken to limit potential impacts upon residents. These measures include: air monitoring, traffic control, and sequencing. Time permitting, a visit to the nearby former wood-treatment facility property and a discussion of redevelopment opportunities may be included.

The visit was hosted by the Multistate Trust, which was court-appointed to own, manage, investigate and clean up the Site and facilitate its reuse under the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s oversight.

Site Background:

The soil removal near the ±32-acre Site is being prioritized before on-site cleanup to minimize risks to residents. The Site is located on the south side of Green Street near Hamilton Road about a half mile north of Interstate 20. From 1930 to 1987, Kerr‐McGee Chemical LLC and its predecessors treated railroad ties with a mixture of creosote and fuel oil on the Site. The facility was decommissioned in 1988.

For more information:

Soil Excavation Fact Sheet April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions about the Site

Presentation from the April 12, 2022 Community Meetings

The Multistate Trust website https://bossiercity.greenfieldenvironmental.com

