Bossier City officials warn of potential flooding

Bossier City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather in the upcoming days as heavy rains could cause flooding events.

The National Weather Service Shreveport has a possible rainfall of up to four inches \forecast through Sunday. The heaviest rains are expected Friday and Saturday.

The potential for street flooding remains. For the latest weather alerts for the area visit the NWS Shreveport hazardous weather outlook.

Sandbags are available at the Public Service Complex at 3223 Old Shed Road.

Sign up here to receive notifications of important information from Bossier City or download the CivicMobile Bossier City Mobile App to your mobile device. To be notified by your Bossier Parish emergency response team in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts such as evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, and missing child reports, sign up for CodeRED alerts.

In the event that street flooding occurs, do not attempt to cross barricades or drive or walk through high water. Underestimating the force and power of water can be deadly. If you come to an area that is covered with water, it is difficult to know the depth of the water or the condition of the ground beneath the water. This is especially true at night, when vision is limited. It only takes 12 to 18 inches of flowing water to carry away most vehicles including large SUVs. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.