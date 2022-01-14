Bossier City OMV Branch Set to Reopen at New Location

The Bossier City Office of Motor Vehicles location will reopen at a new site on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Guests can visit the new Bossier City office at 5050 Industrial Drive Extension Suite 600, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. The office is open by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can schedule an appointment by clicking on the ‘Book Appointment” icon located at www.expresslane.org.

“We’re excited to reopen our Bossier City office at this new location and continue serving the great citizens in northwest Louisiana,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. Customers can view a complete list of services provided at the Bossier City field office by clicking on the “Open Offices” icon at expresslane.org. The Bossier City location closed in August 2020.

Customers are encouraged to utilize OMV’s online services when possible. Online services found at www.expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate driver’s license and ID request and a Real ID checklist.

The Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding citizens that reinstatement transactions cannot be processed at OMV field offices. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

1. Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146 (Option 3)

2. Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

3. Public Tag Agents (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of PTAs.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at expresslane.org to view any flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications that would prevent a driver’s license or vehicle registration transaction from being processed. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV service.