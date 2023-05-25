Bossier City Parks and Recreation Announces Opening and Schedule of Bossier Pools

“If you want to stay cool, come take a dip in our pools” Bossier City Pools are Safe, Fun and Open for the summer. Mike Woods (2200 Dennis Street) will be open this Saturday May 27th from 12 – 5 p.m. our pool at Meadowview Park is also open (4208 Shed Rd.) Both pools will be closed on Monday May 29th for Memorial Day but will reopen on Tuesday May 30th. Bossier City Pools will be open Mon. – Sat. 12 – 5 p.m. until August. Also remember to take your children to our Spray Parks to cool off as well. Our Spray Parks are located at Brownlee Park – (4307 Old Brownlee Rd.) – Hooter Park (1520 Hooter Drive) and Mitchell Park at (1518) Cox Street.