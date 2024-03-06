Bossier City Parks and Recreation is Hiring Lifeguards, Concession Workers and Managers

Bossier City Parks and Recreation is sending out a Citywide and Areawide call for those who are interested in work for the summer. Bossier City Parks and Recreation has a number of exciting events going on this summer and WE ARE HIRING. The Little League World Series will take place in Bossier City at Tinsley Park. Teams from all over the country will converge upon our city and we will be ready. Bossier City swimming pools will be open as well as our recreation centers. Bossier City is encouraging anyone that is interested to come and join our TEAM. Bossier City is in need of Lifeguards, Concession workers and Managers. The age for employment is 15 years old and up. If you are interested in working in the area of Parks and Recreation we have a position for you. CPR Certification is required for all of our Lifeguard positions, but if you are a certified Lifeguard we will provide your CPR Training for you. Help us spread the word Bossier City Parks and Recreation is offering opportunities to good employees. These are great summer job opportunities. Come apply and “Let’s go to work.” Those interested please call (318) 741-8462.