Bossier City Parks and Recreation – Seeking Umpires for Softball League Play

Do you enjoy softball? Would you enjoy an opportunity to stay close to the game? If so we have

the perfect past time, and part time for you. Come and be an Umpire for the Bossier City Softball

League. We need energetic applicants that enjoy softball and can call a few balls and strikes. If

you come “out to the ball game” and be an Umpire for us, the job will be fun and we might even

provide some peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Those that are interested are asked to call Brian

Sojourner at (318) 741-8462 or pick up an application at the Bossier Parks and Recreation Office

at: 3223 Old Shed Road. Please apply we are taking applications now to be ready for our

Summer Season.