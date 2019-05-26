Bossier City parks to see $6M in upgrades, improvements

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier City parks will be getting an upgrade to the tune of $6 million.

An Ordinance to appropriate $6 million Dollars to come from the 2018 LCDA Bond Fund to be used to design, develop and construct improvements at City Recreation Areas was approved by the Bossier City Council earlier this month.

The council originally earmarked $20 million from the approximately $60 million bond for parks and recreation projects.

The council has already approved $14 million for upgrades to Tinsley Park for improvements including turf baseball fields.

Clay Bohanan, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bossier said, “I am beyond excited to work on this project. It’s like Santa Claus has come around several times this year with all of this.”

The remaining funds will be used for concession and restroom building facility upgrades at Tinsley Soccer and Tinsley Football Complexes, as well as at Meadowview Park. Additionally, parking lot expansion will occur at Walbrook and Clifford Almond Parks.

Lighting renovations will also be taking place. Energy saving 400 watt LED light fixtures will be installed, swapping out the current 1500 watt metal halide fixtures. Also, a special needs playground will be installed at Field of Dreams Park.

“We’re getting stuff that we need, we’re getting things that give citizens a better quality of life, and we’re targeting an area that we have been a little short in as far as a special needs playground equipment,” Bohanan said. “We’re thankful the mayor and the council supports the youth and our programs.”

Bids are expected to be let for the projects next month.