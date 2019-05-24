Bossier City police adds three officers to the force

The Bossier City Police Department welcomes three new certified peace officers to the ranks.

Police Chief Shane McWilliams administered oaths to officers Mathew Welch, Edway Gallier, Jr., and Keandra West during a brief ceremony at the Bossier City Police Department.

The three graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy this morning receiving their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates. The 16-week academy includes curriculum and certification programs in criminal and traffic laws, ethics, first aid and CPR, crime prevention, defensive tactics, physical conditioning, and firearms training.

The officers will now undergo further training to learn the policies and procedures of the Bossier City Police Department and complete the department’s field training program.