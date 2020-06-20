Bossier City Police arrest man for attempted second degree murder

From the Bossier City Police Department:



At 11:46 am on June 20, 2020, Bossier City Police officers responded to the 700 block of Butler Street in reference to a stabbing. Officers located a 40-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by the Bossier City Fire Department to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport in critical condition.

Police located a suspect in the crime shortly after responding to the call. Following an investigation, detectives charged 44-year-old Dennis Warren Moore of Bossier City with attempted second degree murder. Moore stabbed the victim during an argument.

Feature Photo Courtesy of: Bossier City Police Department