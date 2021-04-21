Bossier City Police Charge Man with First Degree Murder In Hannah Sheffield’s Death

Bossier City Police detectives served a warrant for 30-year-old Demetrius McCoy of Bossier City, LA, on the charge of first degree murder. Detectives obtained the warrant following the investigation into the shooting and vehicle crash that killed 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield of Bossier City. During the investigation, detectives found that McCoy fired a handgun at the vehicle Sheffield was driving but that Sheffield was not the intended target in the shooting. McCoy was already incarcerated at the Bossier City jail on a drug charge and for aggravated assault related to another criminal incident that occurred on Shed Road. Bail for the murder charge is set at 1.2 million dollars.



Original Release April 10, 2021 at 11:58 p.m. – Bossier City Police Investigating Shooting, Crash Death – Just before 8:30 p.m. this evening, officers responded to a fatal shooting and vehicle crash. Investigators found that the shooting occurred at the intersection of McElroy St. and Evans St. Twenty nine year old Hannah Sheffield of Bossier City was shot while driving. She subsequently crashed the car into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett St. The Bossier City Fire Department transported Sheffield to Ochner LSU. She died following the crash. Detectives are investigating the shooting.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.