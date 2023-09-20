Bossier City Police Chief is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Mrs. Robbie Vance to the Position of Secretary to the Police Chief

Today at noon, Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen along with co-workers, family and friends congratulated and celebrated Mrs. Robbie Vance on her promotion to Secretary to the Police Chief. Ms. Vance has been working in the position for a while and has done a great job assisting and serving our Dept. and the citizens of Bossier City. Mrs. Vance has been employed with the City of Bossier for 13 years. In her promoted position Mrs. Vance will assist the Police Chief and oversee scheduling, appointments, citizens concerns in addition to day to day operations and management of the office of the Police Chief. Chief Haugen said that he has “full confidence” that Ms. Vance will continue to give great service to our citizens and be an asset to the Bossier City Police Dept.