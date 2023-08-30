Bossier City Police Chief Recognizes Police Officers and Citizen for Sacrifice and Service

At yesterday’s City Council meeting, Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen asked the council to set aside the time to properly recognize several Officers and a brave citizen that made a major impact on the safety of our community. Police Chief Haugen first recognized and honored those that lost their life during this incident. Chief Haugen then said that “on the tragic day of May 2nd evil came to our City, but Thanks to these brave men we were able to quickly handle and subdue it. On that day a fugitive out of Alabama dropped off of I-20 at Industrial Drive at the Valero and while robbing the store shot four and killed two innocent citizens.

For their acts of Bravery and Courage during this incident Chief Haugen awarded the highest award offered by the Dept. to a surviving Officer “The Medal of Valor” to Sgt Freeman and Officer Kenny Gallon’. Freeman and Gallon’ arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and were fired upon, Officer Gallon’ was struck and remains off work due to his injuries. Sgt Freeman pulled Gallon’ to safety and cared for him until help arrived. A brave Citizen -Mr. Wes Davis was on the scene and attempted to prevent the shooter from harming anyone else and was shot in the incident. Mr. Davis suffered what was determined to be a life-threatening injury and was medically assisted by Officer Danny “Bo” Turner. Officer Turner used a tourniquet as trained and by doing so by all accounts save Mr. Davis Life. Officer Turner was awarded the Bossier City Police Department’s “Lifesaving Award” and Mr. Davis was also given an award for his brave actions. Not able to attend today but who will also receive the Lifesaving Award is Officer Brandon Bailey.