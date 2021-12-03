Regarding Bossier City Police Chief Shane Mc Williams, there have been allegations of
possible criminal activity that have now been independently examined. That independent
examination is now complete and the completion now enables the City of Bossier City to examine
policy issues that could not be investigated while the other outside review was still ongoing. Chief
Mc Williams will remain on administrative leave while our review occurs. This review will be
conducted as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
Bossier City Police Chief Shane Mc Williams Investigation
