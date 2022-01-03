Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams Announces Retirement

Chief Shane McWilliams and I had a meeting today and were able to find a path forward on
behalf of the City of Bossier City. Chief Shane McWilliams informed me that he is retiring from
the Bossier City Police Department, effective immediately. I want to thank Chief McWilliams
for his many years of service to the City of Bossier City and its citizens. Bossier City is known
and respected for its excellent record of public safety. Chief McWilliams served as the 14th
Bossier City Chief of Police and led the department through many changes and challenging
times. I congratulate Chief McWilliams on his well-earned retirement from the Bossier City
Police Department and wish him a successful future.
