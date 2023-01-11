Bossier City Police Corporal receives national certification for emergency management training

Today, Bossier City Police Cpl. George Fanning received a national certification for extensive emergency management training and experience in response to multiple types of natural and other disasters.

Col. Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director, presented Cpl. Fanning with the Military Emergency Management Specialist (MEMS) badge, the first member of BCPD to receive such a credential.

BCPD Chief Daniel Haugen was also in attendance to recognize Cpl. Fanning’s dedication and achievement.

The certification is representative of approximately 50 hours of course work, intensive training and real world experience in emergency response.

Cpl. Fanning, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has considerable experience emergency management as the historic floods of 2015 & 2016 in the northwest Louisiana region. This includes assistance provided to other agencies under mutual aid missions, as well as administering support during disaster drills for various operations.

Cpl. Fanning, who is an 11-year veteran of the BCPD, was pinned by his family during the ceremony.