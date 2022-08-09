Bossier City Police Department investigates early afternoon shooting

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead early this afternoon.



Homicide detectives say at approximately 1:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Airline Drive. Once there they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead a short time later while the other is currently listed as stable.



They believe the shooting is a result of an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspect. Detectives are currently working the case and now have multiple suspects in custody.



Detectives say there is no ongoing danger to the public related to this incident. This matter is still under investigation with more information to be released as it becomes available.