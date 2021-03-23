Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Division Seeking Information on Whereabouts of 16 Year Old

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the Public’s assistance in Locating a Runaway Juvenile. 16 year old Camecia Harris ran away from a local Juvenile Facility on March 9, 2021. 16 Year old Camecia Harris is described as a Black Female approximately 5”7 and 120Lbs. With Brown Hair and Brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Blue Shirt , Pink sweatpants and White shoes. Camecia has ties to the Fulton Street area in Shreveport La. and was last seen in the Lakeshore Drive area around Pines Rd. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Comecia Harris please contact Bossier City Police at (318)741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318)424-4100. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!

When using the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app OR the www.p3tips.com website, both feature very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time. It also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a provided tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide).

Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.