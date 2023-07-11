Bossier City Detectives conducted an investigation into the shooting of a seventeen year old
male that was shot at the Meadowview Park on Sunday afternoon. With information obtained
from the investigation Bossier City Detectives arrested a seventeen year old juvenile. The
juvenile was booked into the Ware Detention Center for the following charges. Aggravated
Second Degree Battery, Illegal Use of a Weapon and Juvenile in possession of a firearm. He is
being held on a Bond total of $340,000.00.
Bossier City Police Department Makes an Arrest in Park Weekend Shooting
