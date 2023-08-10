Bossier City Police Department Offers Citizens Alert for Telephone Donations SCAM

Bossier City Police Department cautions ALL CITIZENS BEWARE. There have been reports of a group making phone calls in our area soliciting money and saying that they represent the Bossier City Police Department… THEY DO NOT!!! Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen wants citizens to be aware that these calls do not originate from nor represent the Bossier City Police Department. If you are contacted by anyone requesting donations or saying that they are members of, or represent the Bossier City Police Department hang up and report the call as a scam. Bossier City Police always appreciates the support that we receive from our community but we do not want our citizens to be preyed upon and become victims of false phone solicitations and Fraud. The message to our Citizens – This is a SCAM – Don’t give ANY money – Don’t Fall For it. If you have any questions feel free to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.