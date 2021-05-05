Bossier City Police Department Positions Open for Jailers

The Bossier City Police Department is currently accepting applications for jailers. The starting annual pay for a jailer position is $37,596. After one year on the job, jailer candidates are eligible to receive state supplemental pay of $500 a month. Bossier City Police Department employees are also offered medical and dental coverage with optional dependent coverage available. Other benefits include paid vacation days, paid holidays, military leave, and sick leave.



Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to become a jailer and must pass medical, psychological, and physical fitness exams, possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license, and have completed a standard high school education or equivalent. Applicants must also successfully pass a civil service test, but may be hired provisionally until a test can be administered.

