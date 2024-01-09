Bossier City Police Department Provides Details on Monday Evening Homicide

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening the Bossier City Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at Butler and Scott Street. Upon their arrival they located a middle age white male with a gunshot wound to the right upper leg. Bossier City Fire Department responded provided treatment to the victim and transported him to Ochsner L.S.U. where he was pronounced dead.

It was discovered that the victim was walking with two other subjects when one of the subjects attempted to rob the other two. It was during this robbery attempt that the victim was shot in the upper leg. Bossier City Police Department Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Timothy Dewayne Perkins. He was arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder, Obstruction of justice, Possession of a firearm by a felon and Aggravated battery. He was booked with a bond of $555,000.00. The shooting victim has not yet been identified.