Bossier City Police Department Responds to Overnight Shooting

Bossier City Police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 01:35 in the 1200 Blk of Waller St. Upon arrival police were advised that there was an altercation that begin on the inside of a residence and then moved to the front yard where the victim was shot. Police found a 38 y/o black male that was suffering from multiple gunshots in his chest. Bossier City Fire Department responded and transported the victim to Oschner L.S.U. Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Michael Hawkins. No suspect has been identified. The BCPD is seeking help from anyone with any information about the person or persons involved in this crime or any information in reference to this incident. This crime is still under investigation.

If you have any information you may call Crime Stoppers at: (318) 424-4100 or BCPD at: (318) 741-8605