Bossier City Police Department to Graduate Five New Officers and One Jailer

Mayor Chandler and Police Chief Daniel Haugen are proud to announce and welcome five new Police Officers to the Bossier City Police Department. Mayor Chandler said that every time the City is able to hire a Police Officer it helps him to uphold his promise of “making Public Safety a priority within his Administration.” Chief Haugen said that these Officers “have worked hard and gone through detailed and rigorous training to prepare them to serve the Citizens of Bossier City.” We are also Thankful and Proud of the addition of a Jailer to our jail as well. These members will graduate today at 10:30 at the Public Safety Training Academy at 5850 Shed Rd. These graduates will be sworn in and will be joined by members of the Police Dept. as well as proud well-wishing family and friends. Mayor Chandler will be in attendance.