Bossier City Police Department to host job fair

If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your

application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department.



BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the

Bossier City Civic Center Room B.



The Bossier City Civic Center is located at 620 Benton Road, next to the Municipal Complex.

There are immediate openings for positions such as jailers and communications officers, and

anyone interested in making a positive impact in the community is encouraged to attend.



Information about the various positions, the hiring process, and salaries and benefits will be

provided at the event.



Applications may also be submitted anytime online at www.bossierPDjobs.com.