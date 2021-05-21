Bossier City Police investigate two unrelated Wednesday night shootings

Bossier City Police responded to two unrelated shots fired calls Wednesday night. The first began in the parking lot of Chimi V’s at 2050 Old Minden Road around 7:30 p.m. An off duty Bossier City Police detective who was driving through the area witnessed the gunfire. She began following a suspect vehicle until marked police units arrived in the area. Police initiated a vehicle stop. The driver failed to pull over, fleeing through the Patricia Park and the Barksdale Annex neighborhoods before crashing the vehicle on Burchett Street and Evans Street. Police took the four people in the vehicle into custody as suspects. Investigators identified three other suspects at the St. Charles apartment complex near Chimi V’s.



During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the three suspects at the apartment complex and the four suspects in the vehicle fired shots at each other. No injuries were reported. Several vehicles at the apartment complex were struck by gunfire. Bossier City Police arrested all seven suspects on charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons. The driver of the suspect vehicle is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Five guns were seized during the investigation.



Those arrested are Lamarcus Taylor, Dennis Taylor, Malik Tayler (St. Charles apartments) and Tristan Manning (driver), Jakaldrick Thomas, Craigdrick King, and Javious Lafear (vehicle occupants).



The second call of shots fired came from the Shady Grove area around 11:00 p.m. Bossier City Police dispatchers received over a half dozen phone calls from residents on and in the vicinity of Normand Avenue and Mike Street. Callers provided a detailed description of a suspect vehicle whose occupants were firing guns. A patrol officer located and stopped the vehicle at Shady Grove Drive and Lark Street. Officers called the three occupants out of the vehicle and took them into custody pending the outcome of an investigation. Two guns and ammunition were located in the vehicle.



Shell cases were found in multiple locations. Patrol officers determined that the suspects were firing guns into the air from the vehicle. No injuries were reported. No property damage was found at the time. Lorenzo Thomas, Tyler Lewis, and Malik Washington were arrested for illegal use of weapons. Investigators are asking anyone in the neighborhood who may have video footage of the crime to contact police at 741-8605.



Additional information including booking photos for both cases can be found on the Bossier City Police Department Police to Citizen website at: https://bossiercitypd.policetocitizen.com/Home.



Both cases remain under investigation at this time.

