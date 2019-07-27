Bossier City Police investigating armed robberies on Airline Drive

From the Bossier City Police Dept:

At 10:30 a.m. this morning, Bossier City Police officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the ATM at Chase Bank located at 1935 Airline Drive. No money was taken from the victim. The victim did sustain a minor injury to the hand.

Shortly after receiving that call, Bossier City Police responded to a second armed robbery at Pay Day Loans located at 1373 Airline Drive during which an undetermined amount of cash was stolen. No injuries were reported in that crime.

At this point in the investigation, it is suspected that the two incidents are related. The suspect is described as a black male wearing khaki shorts and a white t-shirt.

Along with Bossier City Police, law enforcement officers from Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively working this investigation.