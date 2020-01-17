Bossier City police investigating deadly I-220 shooting

Bossier City police are investigating shooting on I-220 that left one driver dead.

The Bossier City Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash on I-220 eastbound just west of the Airline Drive exit around 4 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive subject inside a vehicle with apparent gun shot wounds.

That subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

I-220 eastbound between Benton Road and Airline Drive is closed.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.